Question of the Week
How will you be spending your spring break?
March 12, 2020
JUSTIN MORGAN, Thompson Falls – “I am going to Washington, D.C., with the National Honor Society.”
PATTI PAULSEN, Thompson Falls – “I’m going to catch up on my housecleaning and I think that’s about it.”
LILLY VANHUSS, Thompson Falls – “I am going to Oregon with my parents and my cousins. I will be kayaking.”
AMY RISSER, Thompson Falls – “I’m in my sister’s wedding, in Vail, Colorado.”
GRACIE CLARIDGE, Thompson Falls – “We are going to Arizona for a girl’s senior trip. It is for me and Belle (Gracie’s cousin).”
RICH FERRIS, Thompson Falls – “I am going to support my student track athlete in his endeavors by getting him to practice because he can’t drive yet.”
Reader Comments
(0)