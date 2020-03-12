Question of the Week

How will you be spending your spring break?

JUSTIN MORGAN, Thompson Falls – “I am going to Washington, D.C., with the National Honor Society.”

PATTI PAULSEN, Thompson Falls – “I’m going to catch up on my housecleaning and I think that’s about it.”

LILLY VANHUSS, Thompson Falls – “I am going to Oregon with my parents and my cousins. I will be kayaking.”

AMY RISSER, Thompson Falls – “I’m in my sister’s wedding, in Vail, Colorado.”

GRACIE CLARIDGE, Thompson Falls – “We are going to Arizona for a girl’s senior trip. It is for me and Belle (Gracie’s cousin).”

RICH FERRIS, Thompson Falls – “I am going to support my student track athlete in his endeavors by getting him to practice because he can’t drive yet.”