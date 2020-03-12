Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Andrew Bellinger, 36, seatbelt violation, $20; fail to have driver’s license in immediate possession, $60.

Cary Hale, 54, seatbelt violation, $20; driving motor vehicle while privilege is suspended, 1st offense, $285.

Stanley Ames, 72, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Christoph Corl, 45, day speeding, $70.

Kaitlin Cyr, 23, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Justice Olmos, 18, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Michael Church, 38, day speeding, $20.

Brayden Good, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Stephen Harding, 48, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Carita Oler, 33, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in restricted zone, $85.

David Chiarito, 47, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Michelle Richards, 52, day speeding, $20.

Gerald Trimble, 43, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

William Purcell, 62, day speeding, $20.

Zachary Veneman, 17, stop sign violation, $85.

Tait Hanson, 29, day speeding, $20.

Robert Knott, 31, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Jason Dean, 46, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.