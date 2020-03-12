Noxon grad honored as fellow

Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has announced the 290 students who will make up the organization's 2020-2021 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. The 2020 cohort, the largest group of Newman Civic Fellows to date, includes Noxon graduate Hilary VanVleet, a student at Montana Technological University.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.

VanVleet, the daughter of Jared and Stephanie VanVleet of Noxon, is a junior in professional and technical communications with a concentration on public relations. Upon graduation, VanVleet hopes to work as a public relations specialist in the Pacific Northwest, or as a technical writer. "I'm excited and honored to be named a Newman Civic Fellow," VanVleet said. "I hope to use the opportunities and learning experiences I will gain from being a fellow so that I can become a better civic leader."

The fellowship is named in honor of the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact's founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman's leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.

"My heartiest congratulations to Hilary," noted Montana Tech Chancellor, Les Cook. "We are incredibly proud of Hilary and know she will continue to do great things in her role as a Newman Civic Fellow. This opportunity is fabulous for Hilary and our campus."

Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides students with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional, and civic growth. Each year, Fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

The KPMG Foundation and Newman's Own Foundation support the Newman Civic Fellowship. More information can be found at compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship.