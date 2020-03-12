Officials offer information on preventing virus spread

From Clark Fork Valley Hospital and Sanders County Public Health

As most of you are aware and have heard the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in various regions of the US. COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus. There is currently no vaccine or anti-viral treatments for the virus. Most people will recover on their own, but some people can develop pneumonia and may require medical care or hospitalization.

It is particularly hazardous for the elderly population who have lung issues or compromised immune systems. Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Sanders County Emergency Management and Sanders County Public Health are working together and are prepared in the event COVID-19 should spread to Montana and particularly to Sanders County.

We are monitoring the spread of the virus in surrounding states and planning proactively for the potential arrival of COVID-19 in western Montana. Please be assured, as always we are following CDC and CMS regulations to protect those most vulnerable, cooperating with our state and federal health departments, and following our internal policy and procedures for infection control.

In Montana, there are currently no cases of COVID-19

How can you help protect yourself and your community?

Basic preventive actions to help prevent the spread of any viruses are advised, and include:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick; limit exposure to public gathering places such as events, stores, schools, etc.

Cover your cough with crook of your arm or use a tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases including COVID-19. Facemask should be worn by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, CALL your healthcare provider or emergency room to make arrangements to be seen and be sure to mention any recent travel or exposure to people who have traveled.

Avoid visiting either residents in Long term Care or patients in the hospital if you are suffering flu-like symptoms, have traveled or been around those who traveled or been in a community with active infection.

For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi.