Sam N. Cox, 77, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Sam was born in Ripley, Oklahoma, on Nov 28, 1942. He married Shari on Feb 25, 1972. They were married for 43 years.

Sam has been a resident of Thompson Falls for the last 14 years.

He gave the residents of Thompson Falls the "ration of Sam" whether they needed it or not. From the ladies at Minnie's diner to the ladies at the bank or his fishing buddies. He always knew how to get a laugh or smile out of you.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Violet Cox of Ripley, Oklahoma, and wife Shari.

He is survived by his two sons, Eddie Cox of Washougal, Washington, and wife Carrie; Jim Cox of Fort Worth, Texas, and wife Tara; grandkids Shelby, Gage, Wyatt, Tanner, Jacob, Preston and Allison; great-grandkids Jameson, Hudson and Kane.

Please stop by Minnie's Cafe for a cup of clam chowder in Sam's memory on Friday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.