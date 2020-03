Local youth grapplers participate in first-ever girls only AAU tournament

THE THOMPSON FALLS CONTINGENT which attended the first Montana State AAU Girls State Championships poses for a photo in Billings Saturday. Chaperone/coach Ashley Block , Hartleigh Block, Emory Butler, Lena Nicholson, Danni Hill, Neala Block and chaperone/coach Nate Block retunred from Billings with medals and memories.

The Blue Hawk Wrestling Club sent five female grapplers into the first-ever Montana State AAU Girls State Championships tournament in Billings Saturday and all five came away with medals.

Neala Block led the way by winning first place at 35 pounds, Hartleigh Block claimed second place honors at...