UNDER THE BRIGHT LIGHTS of tournament play, Hot Springs sophomore Jack McAllister goes up for a shot during action in the District 14C tourney in Ronan several weeks ago. The State C and State B tournaments will be played in Butte and Missoula later this week.

Hot Springs senior Brandon Knudsen is not quite done with high school football yet.

A multi-sports star for the Savage Heat throughout his prep career, Knudsen has been named to the Red team for the 24th Annual 6-Man All-Star football game in Highwood May 30.

An All-Western C and All-State C se...