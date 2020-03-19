Farmers market seeks new manager

The Trout Creek Farmer’s Market manager has stepped down to allow for a fresh face to take on the mantle. Sarah Cooper has been involved with the farmers market since before its inception back in 2012. Since then, she has managed the market for nearly every year, taking only one year off.

Before the Trout Creek Farmers Market was started, Cooper was a part of the Thompson Falls Farmers Market Board. “I always wanted to have one in my own community,” said Cooper, but she also didn’t want it to compete with the market in Thompson Falls. She got in touch with the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA). The organization is a non-profit that helps to raise money for events in Trout Creek, including the farmers market. In order to keep from interrupting the Thompson Falls’ market they elected to hold their farmers market on Wednesdays.

The event has proven to be a great success and actually outlasted its Thompson Falls counterpart. In 2018 the market reportedly brought in around $6,000 to the venders, who are all local growers. One of Cooper’s main goals was to keep the event produce related, as there were some voices calling for the event to become something akin to a flea market. Cooper expressed the importance she placed on getting quality produce from local vendors. She presses the idea of knowing from where one’s food originates.

Interested parties entertaining the idea of taking over the position can visit troutcreekcia.org in order to find more information. “It’s kind of a turn-key operation for somebody to come in and follow their own vision,” explained Cooper. She explained how the event has a great foundation and how it could benefit from a fresh vision. Cooper wants to remain involved, as she was there since its start and because her family has been intimately involved with the market. Cooper talked about how her children were even “junior managers” for several years. Cooper doesn’t mind offering advice and support to someone interested in taking on the position.

The Trout Creek Farmers Market is held 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday beginning the second week of July.