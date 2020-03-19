Remember When?

102 YEARS AGO • NOVEMBER 21, 1918

LET’S COOPERATE

Public and private gatherings of all kinds are prohibited until further notice and quarantine is established for all influenza cases in Thompson Falls by a set of regulations passed by the Local Board of Health Monday. Children under 18 years of age are to remain at home unless sent by their parents on an errand, persons with a cold or other suspicious symptoms must avoid public places, and in any place of business except restaurants not more than two customers will be allowed at any one time. W.H. Needham has been appointed as a special officer to assist during the day in the enforcement of these provisions. The Board asks the co-operation of the public in seeing that the regulations are carried out. While they may seem drastic, they are much less so than in many places and no more stringent than is necessary under the circumstances. Strict observance of both the letter and the spirit of the new regulations, according to W.S. McCurdy of the Board will probably bring the situation well under control within 10 days.

Below is a copy of the regulations passed Monday:

WHEREAS it appears to the Local Board of Health of the Town of Thompson Falls, Montana, that there are a large number of cases of Spanish Influenza (a contagious disease) in the said Town of Thompson Falls, and that it is necessary in order to prevent the spread of said disease to quarantine all persons afflicted with the said disease, and to forbid all public gatherings, to prevent the further spread of said disease.

Now, THEREFORE, it is hereby ordered:

That a quarantine of not less than10 days be enforced on all Spanish Influenza cases in the Town of Thompson Falls.

That the public schools, theatres, churches, shall at once be closed, and that meetings of fraternal orders, beneficial societies and all private or public gatherings are forbidden.

That all business houses except restaurants, are hereby forbidden to admit more than two persons at a time, excepting the proprietors and employees of such place of business.

That persons are forbidden to assemble on the public streets and alleys or in any public place in the town of Thompson Falls.

That all minors under the age of 18 are hereby forbidden to loiter or congregate on the public streets, alleys, public playgrounds or any other public place in said town, and are forbidden to congregate or assemble at any private place in said town; in other words, children must remain at home except when sent on an errand by their parents.

That any person having a cold or feeling ill and having any of the symptoms of the Spanish Influenza shall remain out of any public place or business house and off from the public streets.

That the orders, rules and regulations here made and promulgated shall be in full force and effect at once, and shall remain in full force and effect until the further order of this Board.

The Spanish Influenza, January 1918 – December 1920, was a deadly influenza pandemic. It infected 500 million people around the world. The death toll is estimated to have been anywhere from 17 million to 50 million, making it one of the deadliest epidemics in human history.

50 YEARS AGO • MARCH 19, 1970

18-YEAR-OLDS DESERVE THE VOTE

The United States Senate last week passed a bill and sent it to the House to authorize 18-year-olds to vote in national elections. This fall, Montanans will vote on a constitutional amendment to give the vote to 19-year-olds in state, county, city and school elections.

We hope both proposals pass. Today’s young people deserve the vote.

The 18 or 19-year-old deserves the right to vote if his adult supervisors are going to send him off to war, which may result in taking his life or wounding him for life.

They deserve the vote if they are required to pay income taxes, which many do.

They deserve the vote if they are tried in adult courts as adults, which they are in Montana, for infractions of laws.

They deserve the vote if they are permitted to marry without parental permission.

In many instances – the draft, income tax regulations, courts and marriage privileges – the 18 and 19-year-olds are treated and accepted as adults. Likewise, they should be given the right to vote.

Many adults will argue that the young people will not exercise adequate judgement if given the vote. The same can be said for millions of adults, of whom about one-third never take the trouble to exercise the privilege to go to the polls.

If the younger generation is given the vote, no doubt some will not use adequate judgment, bust most will. The young who take the trouble to vote are the ones who today are serious, hardworking, well dressed, clean cut and solid citizens.