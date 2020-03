BEAUTIFICATION DAYS ARTISTS - First Security Bank employees Mike Thilmony (left) and Joanne Burk (right) stand with Thompson Falls Elementary students whose Beautification Days posters were chosen best in their class. Students from left are Kalsin McGuire, Ava Taylor, Kyliegh Ruen, Audrey Fairbank, Billy Detlaff, Kylee Huff and Shiann Hall.

Thompson Falls Elementary students brought their art skills once again for the annual Beautification Days poster contest. This year's Beautification Days, put on by the Thompson Falls Main Street organization, will be held on April 16-18. The yearly goal for the gathering is to encourage people t...