Governor Bullock orders additional closures

CFVH implements preventive measures

*** UPDATED 1 p.m. 3/20/20 ***

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will close its offices to the public beginning at 5 p.m. today.

*** UPDATED 9 a.m. 3/20/20 ***

Governor Steve Bullock on Friday directed that restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses close to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The businesses are permitted to use delivery, drive-through or walk-up service. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, and includes the following:

- Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar establishments offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption.

- Alcoholic beverage service businesses, including bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

- Cigar bars.

- Health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers, pools and hot springs, indoor facilities at ski areas, climbing gyms, fitness studios, and indoor recreational facilities.

- Movie and performance theaters, nightclubs, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, and music halls.

- Casinos.

The Thompson Falls Main Street Jamboree, which was scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until June 6. Funds from the event this year will go toward bleachers at the city's new baseball field.

****ORIGINAL ARTICLE***

Sanders County officials met this afternoon to discuss the latest on the effects of the coronavirus in the county. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Karen Morey with Sanders County Public Health reported Thursday that 10 people have been tested for the virus, with no positive tests.

Sanders County Commissioners said they appreciate the fact that local restaurants have taken measures to help slow the spread of the virus, including some serving only to-go orders, as well as the businesses that have voluntarily adjusted hours.

Dr. Greg Hanson, CEO of Clark Fork Valley Hospital, released a statement Thursday saying that beginning Monday, March 23, patients at the main hospital campus "with flu-like symptoms to our newly established respiratory illness clinic located directly across from the Plains Family Medicine entrance. In the Thompson Falls and Hot Springs offices we will be scheduling individuals with flu-like symptoms to come in after 3 p.m. If you are not suffering from flu-like symptoms, we will see you before that time to limit your exposure to respiratory viruses. This will allow us to perform a deep clean after closing those clinics each night and be ready for patients in the morning."

Dr. Hanson also stated that a nurse call line will be available 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 20. "We are encouraging community members to call this line first if they are suffering from respiratory illness. Most illness associated with the coronavirus can be cared for at home. The nurse will assess your condition over the phone and help you decide if a visit to the clinic or Emergency Room is necessary. The nurse will also give you advice about what to do if and when your condition changes. By using this hotline, you may be able to avoid a visit to the clinic and help us to preserve valuable resources for those who need them most."

LOCAL CLOSURES

The following businesses and organizations have closed until further notice to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

• Montana FWP offices (go online to fwp.mt.gov for services)

• Wayside Bar & Grill (take-out orders available Noon-8 p.m. daily)

• Bear Muscle Fitness

• Sanders County Coalition for Families (SCCFF) will continue to provide services. Call 827-3218 for help or call 911.

• First Security Bank - Beginning March 23, the branches will offer services through the drive-up, but lobbies will be closed.

• Thompson Falls Library

• Plains Library

• Big Eddy's

• Two Rivers Grille (offering take-out orders)

• Minnie's Cafe (take-out order only)

• Dr. Roland Goertzen

• Our Savior's Lutheran Church (services will be livestreamed on Facebook)

• First Lutheran Church (services will be livestreamed on Facebook)

• Community Congregational Church, Thompson Falls

• Till Valhalla Tattoo Company - By appointment only, no walk-ins

• Wild Coyote (both bar and kitchen)

• Quinn's Hot Springs Resort (Lodging, Restaurant & pools)

• The Barber Pole

• Sunflower Gallery

• Plains Physical Therapy

• Thompson Falls Main Street Jamboree - postponed until June 6

• Edward Jones will be conducting all scheduled appointments via phone or webex.

If your business or organization is closing, send an email to [email protected]