Ledger reducing storefront hours

The staff at The Sanders County Ledger is working to keep you updated with the latest on COVID-19 in Sanders County.

However, in an effort to keep our staff and customers healthy, we will be reducing our storefront hours to 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have specific needs and don't want to come to the office, please call us at 827-3421 and we would be happy to help you in any way we can. Or drive up and give us a honk and we'll come out and assist you.

It's important for us to continue to publish the print edition of The Sanders County Ledger as well as provide local news to our readers. In this ever-changing news cycle, we will continue to present you with the accurate, relevant information that's important to you.

The efforts by businesses and residents in Sanders County to help slow the spread of coronavirus across the country have been remarkable. It's amazing to see people coming together. It doesn't matter if you're a Republican, Democrat, senior citizen, teenager, store clerk or business owner, we all have a duty to help protect each other.

If you know of a Sanders County resident in need, please email us at [email protected] and we will help to connect you with resources.

Stay healthy and happy and let us know what we can do to serve you!

Thank you for your continued support of local small businesses.

Sincerely,

Annie Wooden,

Owner/Publisher