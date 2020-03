Justice Court March 26, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol Jeffrey Legard, 65, careless driving, $185. Stephen Pruitt, 60, seatbelt violation, $70. Jeffrey Roth, 58, operating with expired registration, $45. Tricia Freeman, 40, day speeding, $20. Charlein Disel, 65, seatbelt violation, $20. Patrick Patton, 56, day speeding, $70. Ke...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.