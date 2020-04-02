ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Miriah Kardelis 

Donation helps first responders

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 2, 2020



As a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect on Saturday, all non-essential businesses and travel shut down across Montana. While many residents went home to do their part to help flatten the curve, hospital workers and first responders, who are deemed necessary in this time of crisis, have been working constantly during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Plains resident, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to show his gratitude for the people who are on the front lines of this epidemic.

Jonathan Borntreger, owner of the Butcher’s Nook, reported the man came into his restaurant Saturday morning and donated $1,000 to help pay for meals for all hospital workers and Sanders County first responders.

Borntreger, who described the man’s generosity as, “one of God’s many blessings,” notified the hospital and first responders, and will be preparing meals as the workers come in, instead of sending them out all at one time.

“It was very awesome of him, and when it is all said and done, we will be able to feed close to 100 people,” Borntreger stated.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/06/2020 08:50