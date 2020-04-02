Donation helps first responders

As a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect on Saturday, all non-essential businesses and travel shut down across Montana. While many residents went home to do their part to help flatten the curve, hospital workers and first responders, who are deemed necessary in this time of crisis, have been working constantly during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Plains resident, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to show his gratitude for the people who are on the front lines of this epidemic.

Jonathan Borntreger, owner of the Butcher’s Nook, reported the man came into his restaurant Saturday morning and donated $1,000 to help pay for meals for all hospital workers and Sanders County first responders.

Borntreger, who described the man’s generosity as, “one of God’s many blessings,” notified the hospital and first responders, and will be preparing meals as the workers come in, instead of sending them out all at one time.

“It was very awesome of him, and when it is all said and done, we will be able to feed close to 100 people,” Borntreger stated.