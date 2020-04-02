Question of the Week
What are you doing to continue life as usual?"
April 2, 2020
GWEN PIRKER, Thompson Falls — "Not much change in my everyday activities!! I am more aware of what I touch and closeness to others. ... The one thing I miss most is being able to hug friends and family members."
SHELLIE ANDERSON, Trout Creek — "Creating and sending homework home to students."
VALERIE CURTISS, Plains — "Getting out in the garden, tidying up from winter, and have planted some English peas."
ROXY DERRY, Thompson Falls — "I’m still bribing my son with M&M's to behave."
"Just keep doing the next right thing. One task at a time, day by day. If I look too far ahead of the next task at hand, it's overwhelming in times like these."
SHAWN GROSSARTH, Bellingham, Washington — "I am doing my best to attempt to adjust to the grueling social responsibility of staying home to play video games when I'm not working."
