Remember When?

DOWNTOWN THOMPSON FALLS in the 1940s showing the row of cottonwood trees on the north side of Main Street. The last of these cottonwood trees were in the Rose Garden Park and were cut down in 1990 when Main Street was widened.

70 YEARS AGO

APRIL 5, 1950

PLANS BEING MADE

TO PLANT TREES

Mayor Donald Saint informed us this week that plans are being formulated for the planting of evergreen trees along main street. These trees would be planted approximately 15 feet back of the present row of cottonwood trees.

He stated that this action would be taken to ensure the town of having trees along its main street. As to when the next road contract is let through here it would be necessary to tear the present trees out in order to widen the street. He went on to say that a park fund was created 2 years ago by the Council in order to take care of this project.

A day may be set aside this spring for planting the trees when all able-bodied, public-spirited persons will be given a chance to prove their dexterity with pick and shovel. Watch the Ledger for further information.

50 YEARS AGO

APRIL 2, 1970

CC CITES L.O. THOMAS AS CITIZEN OF YEAR

L.O. (Louie) Thomas, a long-time Hot Springs civic worker, was honored by 105 Sanders County residents Saturday night at the annual Sanders County Chamber of Commerce banquet at Plains when he was named the outstanding citizen of the county for 1970.

Thomas has been president of the Hot Springs chamber five different times. He was president of the Lonepine Water Users Assn., which was formed to help farmers at the lower end of the project receive irrigation water.

In the early 1940s, when a need for a county hospital arose, Thomas assisted Hot Springs county commissioner Esmond Riberdy to launch the project. Since then he has worked hard to keep the hospital going and now is chairman of the Eastern Sanders County Hospital District, which is working for expansion of the present facility.

When a need was felt for a grange hall in Hot Springs, Thomas became chairman of the project in 1945. With $3,500 and donated labor and some donated material, the building was completed in 1948. The corner stone has Thomas' name engraved on it.

He has served as chairman of the Homesteader's Day celebration two different years and was president of the Battle Butte mine in the Hog Heaven country two years.

When the town of Hot Springs was without a weekly newspaper, Thomas assisted as an editor for four months until the newspaper was able to help itself. Thomas served as the first president of the Western Montana Chamber of Commerce organized in the 1940s and later helped organize the Sanders County chamber which honored him.

The Camas bathhouse was in the planning stage in the late 1940s, but its construction was opposed by some who felt there was not enough money for such a large enterprise. Philip Rouiller, who was then manager persuaded Louie to use his hand well drill to test the supply and footings for the bathhouse. He drilled 11 wells and 26 test holes to prove the feasibility of the project. To celebrate, he barbecued elk and buffalo meat donated by the Tribal Council which served free to a crowd of 5,000 attending the dedication.

A building started by the Eagles Lodge for a meeting hall was in the process of being foreclosed. Louie persuaded the community to buy it for a civic center. He assisted in managing the hall until it was sold to the Masons.