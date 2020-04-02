Our Viewpoint

Isolation makes us appreicate others

If there's one thing the last couple of weeks have taught us, it's how much we appreciate others. Not only the front-line workers in hospitals, clinics and at the grocery store who are helping people, but also those teachers and school staff members who take care of our kids every day.

Our parents told us stories of how when we got to a certain age growing up, they would skim our textbooks so they could stay on top of subjects like math and reading and be able to help us with our homework. It's one thing to help with homework, but it's a completely different game to be the teacher.

Thank goodness for Google, online learning tools and all the work that the local teachers have put in getting homework and lesson packets together for our kids. The calls and emails checking in help the kids stay connected to their teachers, too.

We've always appreciated those teachers who made a difference in our lives and the lives of our children. But with our new homeschool life, we have a different, deeper appreciation for those in education.

Now if you'll excuse us, we have to get back to relearning how to figure out the length of a hypotenuse.