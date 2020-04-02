Bringing awareness while apart

Social distancing has put a stop to organized sports throughout the county, but residents have still been getting outdoors.

Since 2012, the United Nations has recognized March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day "to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities," according to the website http://www.worldownsyndromeday2.org. While most people have two copies of the 21st chromosome, those with Down Syndrome have three copies, which is why March 21 was chosen.

Sarah Naegeli of Thompson Falls organized a virtual event last Saturday called "Celebrate Down Syndrome virtual 5K." She posted the event on Facebook and encouraged people to continue social distancing while they completed a 5k run or walk.

"Let's celebrate this wonderful day with a virtual run/walk/bike. Even with social distancing we can share our love for our homies with extra chromies!" Naegeli wrote in the event invitation.

Naegeli said her event ended up with 65 participants "from all over Montana, Sanders County, both coasts, Germany and Russia."

Participants shared pictures from their respective 5ks on the Facebook event. Those participating included Sanders County Commissioner Carol Brooker, several members of the Naegeli family and many Thompson Falls alums.

Naegeli has a personal connection to World Down Syndrome Day. Her grandson, Caleb, age 4, was born with Down Syndrome. Caleb participated in the 5k as well.