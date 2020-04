Volunteers place Little Free Library in Thompson Falls

BOOK EXCHANGE - Thompson Falls Public Library is closed, but volunteers have placed the Little Free Library on Main Street outside the library to offer a place for readers to leave and take materials.

by Miriah Kardelis

It's a simple but brilliant idea: a shelter that is built to house books, reading material and other sources of media to be exchanged freely among community members. Little Free Libraries, a movement that has swept across the country since 2009, now has a more prominent spot lo...