Compton retires from FSPW post

ANTLERS, LOVE AND WILDERNESS – By Sandy Compton, tells the glorifying story of this trophy elk find. Compton, who resides in Heron, is an established storyteller of the outdoors. He has many published works and has recently retired after many years serving as program coordinator for the Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.

After serving over one decade as Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Program Coordinator, Mitchell "Sandy" Compton has decided to pass his hiking boots and backpack of duties on to someone else. As of March 2020, he has officially retired.

"I've repurposed," shared Compton. "I am not going to...