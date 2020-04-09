Bison Range closing temporarily

The National Bison Range is closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is temporarily closing the National Bison Range to visitors, effective Thursday, April 9.

The suspension of operations is to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and employees in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the large increase in visitation experienced at the refuge in recent days that was precluding effective social distancing. The decision to temporarily close the refuge to public use was supported by Lake County, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and the Governor of Montana. In order to ensure quality care for the bison and our facilities, some refuge staff will continue to work on site.

"The health and safety of our visitors and employees at the National Bison Range is our number one priority," FWS said. The agency is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. A reopening date has not been determined at this time, and FWS will notify the public when the bison range re-opens.

National Bison Range

https://www.fws.gov/refuge/national_bison_range/

