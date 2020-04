THE TASTE TEST – Clark Fork Valley Hospital Respiratory Care Practitioner Betty Walters sprays a saccharin mist into a hood to determine if Physician Assistant Nick Lawyer can taste the spray through a filter for a prototype protective surgical mask that was created with a 3D printer at Thompson Falls High School.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital has had no recorded coronavirus cases as of last week, but that's not stopping the staff from making sure they're ready if it happens, according to Physician Assistant Nick Lawyer, who is taking the lead on getting special protective masks for staff members.

"It's goin...