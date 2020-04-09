ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

ELECTION 2020: Plains School Board

Candidates for one 1-year term. Voters will cast a ballot for one of the three candidates on May 5.

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 9, 2020



NAME: Amy Schrenk

OCCUPATION: Customer Service Representative-USFS

1. What is unique about you that would benefit the school board?

The combination of my experience in customer service and being a member of a National Incident Management Team where I work on emergency incidents throughout the Un...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/11/2020 09:49