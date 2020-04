Courtesy photo PROTOTYPE - Eric Nygaard, a science teacher at Thompson Falls High School, models a mask that was printed with one of the school's 3-D printers.

"Innovation comes from many different places," said Eric Nygaard, a science teacher and robotics coach at Thompson Falls High School. "It's kind of full of these different little pieces of peoples brains coming together." He was talking about a new project for the high school 3-D printing lab in...