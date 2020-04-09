Kristopher Colt Nelson passed away March 4, 2020, at home in Trout Creek, Montana. He was born January 9, 1977, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he spent the first year of his life. He also lived in San Diego and Vallejo, California, Spokane and Colville, Washington, and West Ruislip, England, before moving to Trout Creek in 1989.

He attended schools in England, Spokane, Colville and Trout Creek before graduating from high school in Noxon High School as Salutatorian. He attended the University of Montana for one year.

He worked at fast food in Missoula, landscaping in Stevensville, Montana, auto repair in Salem, Oregon, cooking at The Naughty Pine and Katie Jacks in Trout Creek and Big Eddy’s and Highlead in Thompson Falls. He made many good friends at all places.

He is preceded in death by his father, Durbin Nelson, his grandparents and many other relatives. He is survived by his mother, Nadean Nelson, his brother Kingston Nelson of Spokane, his sister Kimberley Nelson of Eugene, Oregon, his stepson Crimson Drapeau of Spokane, Washington, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial is planned for Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Trout Creek Senior Center at 1 p.m. with a potluck luncheon, provided such gatherings are permitted at that time.