ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Kristopher Colt Nelson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 9, 2020



Kristopher Colt Nelson passed away March 4, 2020, at home in Trout Creek, Montana. He was born January 9, 1977, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he spent the first year of his life. He also lived in San Diego and Vallejo, California, Spokane and Colville, Washington, and West Ruislip, England, before moving to Trout Creek in 1989.

He attended schools in England, Spokane, Colville and Trout Creek before graduating from high school in Noxon High School as Salutatorian. He attended the University of Montana for one year.

He worked at fast food in Missoula, landscaping in Stevensville, Montana, auto repair in Salem, Oregon, cooking at The Naughty Pine and Katie Jacks in Trout Creek and Big Eddy’s and Highlead in Thompson Falls. He made many good friends at all places.

He is preceded in death by his father, Durbin Nelson, his grandparents and many other relatives. He is survived by his mother, Nadean Nelson, his brother Kingston Nelson of Spokane, his sister Kimberley Nelson of Eugene, Oregon, his stepson Crimson Drapeau of Spokane, Washington, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial is planned for Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Trout Creek Senior Center at 1 p.m. with a potluck luncheon, provided such gatherings are permitted at that time.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019