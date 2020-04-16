ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the week: What are you most excited for after things return to normal?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2020



JACK LEHL, Alberton, Montana – “I am excited to be able to go to a restaurant again.”

SHAUN HEWLETT, Thompson Falls – “I want to go back to church and support local businesses.”

ANGELA MUSE, Plains – “I would like to have the essentials back on the grocery store shelves and for the grocery stores to be open all the time.”

SANDI ALEXANDER, Thompson Falls – “Giving back and shopping with our local businesses.”

ZACH BUTCHER, Plains – “I would be most excited about normal store hours.”

MITCHELL STUART, Plains – “I can’t wait for family gatherings again.”


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/15/2020 12:15