Question of the week: What are you most excited for after things return to normal?

JACK LEHL, Alberton, Montana – “I am excited to be able to go to a restaurant again.”

SHAUN HEWLETT, Thompson Falls – “I want to go back to church and support local businesses.”

ANGELA MUSE, Plains – “I would like to have the essentials back on the grocery store shelves and for the grocery stores to be open all the time.”

SANDI ALEXANDER, Thompson Falls – “Giving back and shopping with our local businesses.”

ZACH BUTCHER, Plains – “I would be most excited about normal store hours.”

MITCHELL STUART, Plains – “I can’t wait for family gatherings again.”