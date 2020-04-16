Sanders County food banks support residents

Supporting one another becomes essential during times such as the pandemic we are currently finding ourselves in. Food banks throughout Sanders County have become staples for many people during these trying times. As people have lost employment, the local food banks have become increasingly important.

With increased need comes an increase in resources. Town Pump has recently announced they will proudly be releasing $1 million in emergency grants through the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. They funds will be distributed to food banks throughout Montana, including local Community Harvest, Gospel Mountain Assembly of God, Community Services and Hot Springs Food Pantry.

“The food banks don’t have to apply for the emergency grant,” according to Jori Tash, member of the foundation, “nor do they have to raise any matching funds, as required in the fall campaign.” The organizations that participated in the fall campaign will be receiving funds this month as well as a few additional entities who did not participate.

Locally, Thompson Falls’ Community Harvest Food Bank has set hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Customers will be serviced outside the facility located in the alley alongside Community Congregational Church, according to organizer Fredi Pargeter. She added that food products will be packaged in paper bags or boxes and delivered to individual vehicles. Before delivery, signed intake cards are required. Likewise, new clients will need to register for all current and future product delivery. The thrift store will be closed until further notice.

In addition to the Town Pump Foundation grant, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has also awarded Community Harvest Food Bank with $3,000 to assist with need during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Pargeter, “Future funds from the Foundation will be matched with matching gifts up to $1,500.”

In other locations within the county, community food banks are keeping busy as well. The Hot Springs Food Pantry, located at 100 Main Street, is typically open for business every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Although many pantries have updated their hours of operation and how they do business, call (406) 741-2012 or email [email protected] to determine hours of operation and delivery protocol. The Hot Springs Senior Community Center is located at 101 Main Street and may also be able to assist those in need. The center can be phoned at (406) 744-2344 for further details.

Plains Community Food Bank is located at 302 Central Avenue. For assistance in the Plains area, call (406) 826-3800. They are open for outdoor delivery service Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also helping in Plains is the Plains Paradise Senior Center, 205 West Meany. The center is available to deliver meals to individual vehicles. They ask customers to call (406) 826-3018 to place an order.

The Trout Creek Senior Citizens, 10 Larch Street, is available for take-out services Tuesdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The center is also providing to-go lunches if ordered and requested during meal hours on Tuesdays and Fridays. More information can be obtained by calling (406) 827-4461.

In Noxon, the Food Bank and Thrift Store, located at 1419 Highway 200, can be contacted at (406) 847-4000 for to-go orders. In addition, the Noxon Senior Center, 207 Second Street, is providing take out meal service on Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.