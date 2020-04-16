Disinfecting surfaces is critical to staying healthy

-19 is advancing, and the public is being continually updated about new findings on a daily basis. Studies done by the World Health Organization (WHO), has given us insight about how long this virus can survive on surfaces. The organization has stated the coronavirus can survive on surfaces for a few hours up to several days. They also say the timing of survivability varies under different conditions. The type of surface and the temperature or humidity of the environment are factors that determine the length of time.

The good news is that simple household disinfectants can kill the virus. Now, more than ever, it is important to pay extra attention to the frequently touched surfaces in your homes for the coming weeks and beyond.

Doorknobs, light switches, remotes, anything you can grab has been deemed a “high touch surface” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All your kitchen appliances – coffee makers, refrigerator doors, handles, countertops, and sinks all have regular contact and are considered hard (non-porous) surfaces.

The CDC states when disinfecting these types of surfaces, “if the surface is dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.” Dirt and debris can lessen the effects of the disinfectant. Among everyday household cleaners, “unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted,” the CDC states on their website.

Per the CDC, you can prepare a bleach solution by mixing:

5 TBSP. (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water, or

4 tsp. bleach per quart of water

Electronics such as your cell phone, tablet, anything with a touch screen, and keyboards should all be disinfected daily. Clean all surfaces before disinfecting with a disinfectant of your choice, such as all-purpose cleaner or wipes. The CDC says to, “consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Afterwards, dry all surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.”

Another obvious space in our homes to be disinfecting regularly, is the bathroom. Diving deeper into disinfecting this area, all personal items will be needing some extra attention during this time. Anything that comes in contact with your face should be regularly disinfected, even daily, if you go out into public. Makeup brushes, contact lenses, glasses and hairbrushes can all be disinfected and stored in clean, closed off space to limit bacterial growth.