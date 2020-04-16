Election 2020: Thompson Falls School Board

Candidates for two 3-year terms. Voters will cast a ballot for two of the three candidates on May 5.

NAME: Ashley Block

OCCUPATION: Mental Health Therapist, Business owner

1. What is unique about you that would benefit the school board?

My educational background and professional occupation help me to objectively approach issues and rationally discuss topics, in order to assist in formulating ideas and procedures. As a member of our community, I spend a large portion of my time alongside parents and the youth that attend our school system. This makes me accessible and approachable to the general public regularly. My life is centered around children, every interaction and decision made creates possibilities. With this as my center, I also bring a straight forward, motivated, personable demeanor.

2. What do you think makes a school board successful?

I feel that the successfulness of a school board is built on a foundation of common goals and the ability of a group to process information. This collaboration is used to make decisions that aline with district priorities while still encouraging personal and academic achievements.

3. What is your vision for education in your community?

As a parent of 4 children, my aspirations and vision for our education system is to have a defined direction. I want all of our children to graduate not only with an abundance of educational knowledge, but also sound understanding of personal responsibility, respect, and vocational training, life skills that can create opportunities later in life.

4. What are the current challenges facing education and school boards?

The obvious, quick answer, school funding. Although distribution can be navigated by boards there is a common resource under-utilized. Family engagement, it is more important than ever in schools systems. This helps instill confidence in the education students are receiving as well as bolstering; student achievements, social skills, caregiver involvement, higher grades, test scores, and less behavioral issues. Parents and schools enter into and begin a relationship at enrollment. Each bringing their own strengths and weaknesses working as a team for the betterment of their children. Increased involvement from caregivers can open lines of communication and build a communal respect. Helping to strengthen and support educators and districts as a whole.

NAME: Ryan J. Frields

OCCUPATION: Business Owner/Counselor

1. What is unique about you that would benefit the school board?

The ability and desire to stand up for what is “right” for Thompson Falls Schools.

2. What do you think makes a school board successful?

School Boards are successful when they are able to work efficiently and effectively with the school’s administration. Another important component is a Boards ability to have differing opinions on ideas or disagree, but still work together for the benefit of the district’s students, teachers, parents, and taxpayers.

3. What is your vision for education in your community?

Being able to provide a quality education that will help students be successful in college, trade schools, the military, or when entering the job force.

4. What are the current challenges facing education and school boards?

COVID-19 has certainly provided a challenge this year.

Candidate Jacob Helvey did not return answers.