Job Service offers various resources

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 27. As part of this Act many receiving unemployment will be receiving more assistance during the world-wide health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Erin Krantz, with the Department of Labor and Industry for Thompson Falls and Polson, is reaching out to let the locals of Sanders County know that they should contact the department if they are having any kind of trouble at this time, or have any questions. “We are happy to be able to help,” said Krantz.

She explained that locals may be affected by the new CARES Act in ways they do not realize, and the department can answer questions on that and other employment-related material. Locals can also contact them to get assistance filing for unemployment as well as to seek information on how to qualify. Krantz wanted to let people know that Job Services is still operating to help people find employment, and assist with resumes, cover letters and facilitating training even with everything that has been going on. Since the COVID-19 Outbreak nearly 190 people have filed a claim for unemployment in Sanders County, a stark increase compared to years in the past with a high of 50 people applying last year, according to Montana.gov. They currently have jobs postings for interested locals to take advantage of. She also wanted to caution that, as with all government agencies at this time, operations will be slower than typical, and the buildings will be closed to the public. However, they will be updating their website constantly and they are accepting calls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Self-employed residents may also qualify for services provided in the CARES Act. Previously, Job Service resources were only available to the unemployed.

Krantz says that they are a good resource for people to take advantage of. Interested parties can contact them at (406) 382-3045 or visit https://montanaworks.gov/job-service-montana. Krantz said, “Even though we are receiving a large call volume increase, I want to reiterate that we are still here and that we can help.”