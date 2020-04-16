TF Council keeps matters moving

PARK PROJECT - Taylor Services of Thompson Falls began construction on the Ainsworth Park project this week. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The Thompson Falls City Council continues to follow social distancing measures and recommendations from the state and local government during the coronavirus pandemic. That didn't stop council members from meeting earlier this week. The council utilized video conferencing for the meeting, during which they thanked citizens, emergency personnel and city workers for continuing to follow protocol during this time. "Together we are going to get through this, and I think we are looking at better times," said speaker Raoul Ribeiro.

The council discussed the Ainsworth Park project. Construction began Monday on the project, with Taylor Services of Thompson Falls as the contractor.

The council on Monday voted to remove Thompson Falls Library trustee Lisa Koker. The council expressed that the vote was held because they had not heard from her in quite some time and the position needed to be filled.

With the resignation of Mayor Jerry Lacy earlier this year, the council has set a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, to appoint a new mayor. City Clerk Chelsea Peterson said the only person to submit a letter of interest was former mayor Mark Sheets. The meeting will be held via video conference. Information for joining the meeting is available online at cityofthompsonfalls.com.