ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Thanks, Doug and crew

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2020



It's taken far too long to take a minute to write this and send it. Every time I go into the newly owned Thompson Falls Family Pharmacy I am reminded how comforting Pharmacist Doug and crew were. For years Doug took care of all of us with his advice, expertise and compassion. He kept prices as low as he could. He always made time to answer a question. We miss him. We miss the crew. We are appreciative that a few of the old staff remained for the new owners.

This is in no way a criticism of the new staff. Purely a belated thanks to Doug and his family and long time employees for their care, respect and kindness.

Sincerely,

Kris Anderson and Sharon Pound,

Thompson Falls

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/15/2020 12:15