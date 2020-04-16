Thanks, Doug and crew

It's taken far too long to take a minute to write this and send it. Every time I go into the newly owned Thompson Falls Family Pharmacy I am reminded how comforting Pharmacist Doug and crew were. For years Doug took care of all of us with his advice, expertise and compassion. He kept prices as low as he could. He always made time to answer a question. We miss him. We miss the crew. We are appreciative that a few of the old staff remained for the new owners.

This is in no way a criticism of the new staff. Purely a belated thanks to Doug and his family and long time employees for their care, respect and kindness.

Sincerely,

Kris Anderson and Sharon Pound,

Thompson Falls