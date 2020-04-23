50 years of Earth Day

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated by over a billion people in over 190 countries. April 22, 2020, marks the 50-year anniversary since this pivotal event was founded back in 1970. Earth Day’s theme for 2020 is climate action, according to Earth Day Network (EDN), the global organizer of Earth Day.

As stated by earthday.org, EDN’s official website, “the enormous challenge, but also the vast opportunities of action on climate change have distinguished the issues as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and life support systems that make our world habitable.”

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans, which in 1970 was 10% of the population, gathered to protest environmental policy. Gaylord Nelson, who was the senator of Wisconsin at the time, founded Earth Day as a response to the disastrous oil spill off of the coast of Santa Barbara, California. “The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s biggest civic event,” EDN stated.

These events have been credited with getting the government to create the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA then went on to pass the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Every April, people take to the streets to do their part in restoring the beauty of our planet. From joining a community cleanup, or even sitting in on a climate strike. Some, on a more personal approach, just take a day in nature to show gratitude towards the planet they call home. Now, hundreds of millions of people around the world, will take part in the annual event to protest and mobilize on a global standpoint for a response.

However, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day, like the majority of events around the country, will have to take a creative approach by relocating to the internet to go digital this year.

“The health and safety of volunteers and participants in Earth Day events, is our top concern. Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up but do so safely and responsibly. In many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network, in a March 17 press release.

As EDN advises everyone to follow the recommendations from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is said this year’s Earth Day delivery and coordination will be unlike any other in the last 50 years.

The digital approach EDN will be taking this year, will have the ability to gain access and take advantage of the world’s vast social media platform. They will use that platform to uniformly call for an act to fight for a healthier and safer home for every inhabitant on this planet.

To track the coverage, follow #EarthDay2020 and #Earthrise.