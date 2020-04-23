GREAT BUILDERS

A great blue heron carries a twig and lands on a tree near its nest southwest of Plains near a large pond. A handful of herons have constructed nests in the large pine tree. According to the Montana Field Guide, the great blue herons are common residents with over 100 nesting colonies scattered across the state and is the largest heron in North America. The birds can be found mostly near wetlands and along major rivers and lakes. The Montana Field Guide notes that great blue herons build bulky stick nests high in trees.

Ed Moreth