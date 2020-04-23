Keeping it Green

RECYCLING MATTERS,

EVEN DURING A PANDEMIC

“Flattening the curve” has been the driving force behind nearly every policy decision the past few weeks. And rightfully so. In order to protect the health and safety of American citizens, we need to stop the spread of coronavirus as quickly as possible.

In working to achieve this critical goal, we’ve seen a temporary reduction in pollution, energy consumption and waste production. Recently, The New York Times reported “huge declines in pollution over major metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Atlanta.”

The closure of schools, universities, businesses and other commercial facilities has resulted in a reduction in the amount of recyclable and waste material that’s being created. In fact, the amount of material coming to the sanitary landfill is down 8%, or approximately 2,000 tons a week, from just a few short weeks ago.

While this is good news in the near-term, these environmental improvements aren’t permanent. That’s why I encourage you to continue the sustainability practices you’ve always engaged in and, if you’re inspired, to adopt a few more. There are so many things you can be doing, and just a little bit of effort can make a very big difference.

Recycling right has never been more important. The reduction in the amount of available material has also created an increase in the demand for recyclables like paper and cardboard. And recycled cardboard is used to make new boxes so we can avoid shopping in person and instead have goods shipped to our homes.

April is Earth Month, so let’s come together – virtually – and commit to helping without leaving our homes. Whether you recycle, compost or just turn off lights, your actions matter. - April 17, 2020 Waste Advantage Magazine, http://www.wasteadvantagemag.com

LET’S SHOW OUR GRATITUDE TO ALL OF OUR LOCAL COUNTY REFUSE EMPLOYEES WHO CONTINUE WORKING A FULL WEEK, DEALING WITH ALL OF OUR GARBAGE HERE ON THE HOMEFRONT! We can also continue to take in our aluminum cans, (which can be picked up along the highway), metal, clean cardboard, vehicle batteries and oil for recycle.