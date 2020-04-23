ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Brush fire gets away, burns tree

 
April 23, 2020

John Dowd

THE WIND CARRIES SMOKE from a burning tree that caught fire when a brush fire on Eddy Flats got away from the property owner. Crews contained the blaze and no one was injured.

A small brush fire damaged a power pole along the railroad tracks at Eddy Flats east of Thompson Falls on Tuesday. Jonathan Haun said he was burning brush on his family's property when the fire got away from him.

Wind gusts carried embers into the trees and bushes near where Haun was burning, he said, adding that burning this part of the property is something that he and his family had done many times before, taking out the low brush before it grew too high in the spring and summer. Haun is no stranger to the dangers of fire. He said he was previously reemployed at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and fought fires for several years before giving the job up for more time with his kids and family during the summer.

As the wind picked up, according to Haun, he knew something was wrong when he started to see large billows of black smoke. As he rushed to where the smoke was emanating from, he realized what had happened. The fire moved its way onto a power pole and worked its way up and the brush and a tree around it was ablaze. Haun immediately called the fire department. "It is humbling, and also a good reminder of how easy this stuff can get away from you," said Haun.

 
