Local authors help pen book

No matter one's political views, the one thing most Montanans can agree on is their love for the wild of the state. Montana if famous for the glory and majesty of its outdoors and to honor that ideal several people from around the state weighed in their thoughts and experiences during their involvement with Montana's conservation. "A Wild Land Ethic: The Story of Wilderness in Montana" features more than 70 authors and photographers from across the state who told their story about, or contributed to, the conservation of Montana's natural wonders. Forty-two writers wrote excerpts and 32 photographers contributed their work to help create this book.

Doug Ferrell from Trout Creek, and Sandy Compton from Heron, both having lived in Sanders County for many years, added their perspectives to the book on behalf of the nature of Sanders County. Compton wrote on his experiences with Scotchman's wilderness and his involvement with Friends of Scotchmans Peaks Wilderness. Compton's ancestors homesteaded in the area since the early 1900s and he has always loved and been involved with the area.

Doug Ferrell wrote on his experience with the conservation of the Sanders County Wilderness areas and his involvement with Cube Iron/Cataract Coalition. He moved to the Trout Creek area in the mid-70s and has been entranced with the wilderness ever since.

The book was released this year and can be bought from sellers online for just under $25 in paperback. Many of the photos in the book feature the wildlife and wild places of Montana, and several feature Sanders County.