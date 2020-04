Quinn Elizabeth Kay Blackburn was born on April 9, 2020 to Brody and Alissa Blackburn

of Kodiak, Alaska. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 18 inches long.

Maternal grandmother is Karen Morey of Thompson Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Gary and Audrey Flockerzi of Trout Creek and Edie Morey of Pawcatuck, Connecticut.

Paternal grandparents are Lyle and Lynnette Blackburn of Paterson, Washington. Paternal great-grandparent is Loren Blanchard of Culver, Oregon.

Welcome, Quinn.