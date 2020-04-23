Sheriff's Log

Ambulance calls: Plains, 5; Noxon, 1; Thompson Falls, 1, Dixon, 1.

Monday, April 14

Welfare check, Plains.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

Tuesday, April 14

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Theft, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Heron.

Intoxicated male wandering around, possibly passed out behind wood pile, T. Falls.

Animal complaint.

Wednesday, April 15

Animal complaint, Paradise.

Fire, T. Falls.

Trespass.

Suspicious activity, Noxon.

Motorist assist, Paradise.

Thursday, April 16

Alarm, Hot Springs.

Alarm, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Trespass, Noxon.

Weapons offense, T. Falls.

Officer flag down, T. Falls.

Weapons offense, family dispute, Plains.

Threats, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Extra patrol request, Trout Creek.

Friday, April 17

Alarm, Plains.

Theft from motor vehicle, Dixon.

Welfare check, Plains.

Assist other agency, Plains.

Mom yelling at daughter about homework, T. Falls.

Attempt to locate, T. Falls.

Fire, T. Falls.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains.

Nuisance complaints.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Trespass, Heron.

Motorist assist, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle.

Saturday, April 18

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Plains.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Assault, T. Falls.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Weapons offense, Lonepine.

Domestic, Plains.

Sunday, April 19

Assist other agency, T. Falls.

Trespass, Plains.

Animal bite, Heron.

Disturbance.

Other law violations, T. Falls.