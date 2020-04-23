ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Sheriff's Log

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 23, 2020



Ambulance calls: Plains, 5; Noxon, 1; Thompson Falls, 1, Dixon, 1.

Monday, April 14

Welfare check, Plains.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

Tuesday, April 14

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Theft, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Heron.

Intoxicated male wandering around, possibly passed out behind wood pile, T. Falls.

Animal complaint.

Wednesday, April 15

Animal complaint, Paradise.

Fire, T. Falls.

Trespass.

Suspicious activity, Noxon.

Motorist assist, Paradise.

Thursday, April 16

Alarm, Hot Springs.

Alarm, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Trespass, Noxon.

Weapons offense, T. Falls.

Officer flag down, T. Falls.

Weapons offense, family dispute, Plains.

Threats, Plains.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Extra patrol request, Trout Creek.

Friday, April 17

Alarm, Plains.

Theft from motor vehicle, Dixon.

Welfare check, Plains.

Assist other agency, Plains.

Mom yelling at daughter about homework, T. Falls.

Attempt to locate, T. Falls.

Fire, T. Falls.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains.

Nuisance complaints.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Trespass, Heron.

Motorist assist, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle.

Saturday, April 18

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Plains.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Assault, T. Falls.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Weapons offense, Lonepine.

Domestic, Plains.

Sunday, April 19

Assist other agency, T. Falls.

Trespass, Plains.

Animal bite, Heron.

Disturbance.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/24/2020 12:07