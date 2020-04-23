It has been quite a while since my service to you as your State Legislature of HD 13 came to a close do to term limits and that of my “Keeping in Touch” articles. I thought that maybe with all the craziness and the unforeseen impacts that the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has had on our everyday lives as, yet as we wait eagerly in anticipation of our day to day lives eventual restoration, that is might be a good time for a “Keeping in Touch” article to address an important issue that seems to be getting lost in the shuffle just a bit, that of the upcoming Primary and General Elections.

The time for the Primary Election is quickly approaching and will be held on June 2, 2020. This election will be a unique one, especially for many of Sanders County Electors as Sanders County along with Montana’s other counties will be conducting their Primary Elections by mail ballot in order to address COVID-19 safety concerns.

For some of you who have voted by absentee ballot in the past, you are familiar with the process and can just sit back wait for your ballot and vote, nothing new as it is old hat for you, but for many of you who have enjoyed the camaraderie, excitement and opportunity of voting in person at the Polling Sites, this Primary Election may seem un-daunting and more than you want to undertake. Please don’t be overwhelmed, this election like every election, is extremely important, as the outcome of the Primary will determine who is placed on the General Election Ballot and who will ultimately be elected at the County, State and Federal levels to represent you!

For those of you new to the mail ballot process (absentee voting) please call the Sanders County Elections Office at 827-6949 to find out more about the change/impact to you as the June 2 Primary ballots will be mailed out on May 8.

As the election approaches, both the Primary and General, you will be inundated with news from every form of media, voter and candidate passions rise regarding the issues, even the merits and challenges of voting by mail ballot or at the polls and all the while America begins to prepare for what the future will bring as a result of these elections.

Many times in the heat of any election, one can become discouraged and feel their vote does not matter. But for us in the United States of America, with a government for the people and by the people, your vote does matter and I would encourage you to exercise your right to vote, let your voice be heard through your vote.

In this challenging time of the COVID-19 virus and the politics of the hour, I wanted to share with you once again a poem that I hope you can draw some encouragement from by Helen Virden which says a great deal about the importance of what one vote, your vote, can accomplish.

ONE VOTE

By Helen Virden

I am X,

The unknown quantity in each

Election.

I am the symbol of every free

Man or woman,

Yet I am discarded by more than

Half of them

As unimportant.

Only one vote…but I choose

Presidents:

I elected Thomas Jefferson,

John Quincy Adams and

Rutherford B. Hayes.

X was the margin.

It was by one vote that

California, Idaho, Oregon, Texas

And Washington

Became a part of our United States.

I have toppled crowns,

Declared wars, and broken

Treaties.

Used right I have brought

Peace, prosperity and happiness

To free nations.

I am important to you.

I am your secret weapon.

I am available to all, rich or poor.

I am the X that Wins Elections.

I am your vote.

Thank you for allowing me to “Keep in touch.” you are forever near and dear to my heart I pray that you will find encouragement not only through this poem, but that you will find hope in each sunrise and sunset, no matter the circumstances that surround us. God Bless!

Pat Ingraham

Former House District-13 Representative, Thompson Falls