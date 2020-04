LADY HAWK SENIOR Kelsey Frank was a team captain for the Thompson Falls-Noxon softball team before COVID-19 ended all MHSA sports seasons back in March.

Song sung blue, everybody knows one.

The Thompson Falls-Noxon Lady Hawk softball team and coach Jared Koskela have been singing the blues this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut the season down in early March. Although that might seem like a long time ago in this time of social dis...