Birthday parades bring smiles

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARLEE - Members of the Hot Springs community gathered in the school parking lot before the parade to decorate their cars before parading through town on Harlee Salmi's sixth birthday.

by Miriah Kardelis

The town of Hot Springs gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate the birthday of one of the town's local gems, Harlee Salmi. At just five years old, Harlee was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. The county rallied together and held numerous fundraisers to help the family with traveling and medical expenses.

In the time of social distancing, the people of Hot Springs found a creative approach to still adhere to the rules, while celebrating Harlee's sixth birthday; a birthday parade.

Miriah Kardelis Harleys for Harlee joined the parade in Hot Springs.

With around 50 decorated cars, Hot Springs emergency vehicles also lined up to take part in the birthday festivities. Harlee's kindergarten teacher, Josie Silva, who headed up the organizing of the event, said they had people from Polson and Charlo show up to take part in the celebration.

People gathered early in the morning at the Hot Springs high school parking lot to decorate their cars with paint, purple balloons and streamers. Local businesses decorated their windows to show their love for Harlee, and people watched from their yards while holding signs that wished the 6-year-old a happy birthday.

As attendees lined up on Main Street to watch the birthday parade, sirens and honking horns all sounded off to wish Harlee a happy sixth birthday.