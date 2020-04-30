ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

COLORS of SPRING

 
April 30, 2020

Linda Elliott

An orange belted bumble bee (above) climbs from one grape hyacinth to the next in the warm spring sun. One of the earlisest blooming wildflowers of the season is the shooting star (left).

photos by Linda Elliott

