Good Samaritan pays overdue lunch bills

by Ed Moreth

Picking up the tab for lunch is considerate, but paying $850 for nearly 60 lunches is outright generosity, yet that’s what one Plains man did.

“A man from Plains paid all of the outstanding lunch bills for every family in the school district,” said Jim Holland, the Plains Elementary School principal. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, called the school two weeks ago specifically asking if there were any outstanding lunch bills and if so, what was the total. Once he got his answer, he said he would be in the next day to discuss the issue further. Devon Holland, the school clerk, tallied the unpaid bills and broke down the amount for the elementary school, junior high and high school. “We thought if he wanted to pay for one of the age groups we would be very thankful. He got out his checkbook and paid them all,” said the principal, who was surprised but pleased at the man’s kindness. “It must have been on his mind as he had heard of people struggling during these times,” added Holland. “He just knew that times were hard right now and he wanted to do something to help the people of his community and the school,” he said.

Holland noted that 56 parents were overdue in their school lunch payments, which he noted was unusual because the school closed operations on March 16 due to the governor’s stay at home policy because of the coronavirus. The overdue bills ranged from less than a dollar to more than $60.

Kids from kindergarten to seniors pay only 85 cents for breakfast. Kindergarten through sixth grade pay $1.45 for lunch while seventh through senior students pay $1.60. About 54% of the student population utilize the free or reduced lunch program. Holland believes about 10% of the students bring their own lunch. He said there aren’t many parents that get behind in paying their children’s food bill. “We don’t take action other than to keep reminding them to pay their bill. There is no time when we won’t let a child eat because their bill is overdue or too high,” said Holland, who’s been the Plains Elementary School principal for 14 years. He also served as principal and the superintendent at Hot Springs School.

“To me it is the truest measure of kindness. To do something good without needing anyone watching or knowing who you are. People like him show the good in our community,” said Holland, who has never had anyone do this type of thing since he’s been there. “People come in from time to time and give a small donation or leave their end of the year balance to be used to help others,” he said. If the bills don’t get paid, the school has to absorb the loss, he added.

“This ranks right up there,” said Holland. “However, I am always amazed at the generosity of people and how someone with the least will sometimes come up with the most. That’s why it is so great to be involved in a place like Plains.” Holland said the school will be sending letters to the parents to let them know that someone paid their bill. “We only ask that they send a thank you note back to the school and we will pass it on to our generous supporter,” he said.

Plains School Superintendent Thom Chisholm sent a message to the donor to thank him on behalf of the school staff and school board. “During this unusual time, it is beautiful to reflect on the compassion of humanity. Your act of selflessness, though anonymous, will have a lasting impact for our students and families,” wrote Chisholm. “We believe that your actions will become a model of positive behavior that will be passed on to others and will magnify the amplitude of your gift.”

Holland said he would like to challenge people in our neighboring communities to do the same thing as the Plains donor did. He said the man also had an idea that perhaps a student organization could do a fundraiser each year to help with parents who are struggling to pay their kids’ lunch bills.