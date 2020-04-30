Schools make plans for remainder of year

Parents, students and school staff are adjusting to new models of learning. Distance learning, both online and with packets of school work, is the new norm at Sanders County schools.

Superintendent Jonathan Martin in Noxon said that they will hold a special board meeting Thursday where he will recommend that the remote learning continue through the remainder of the school year. He said that all of the county superintendents met and discussed options for the rest of the school year.

“We actually did a survey and got a huge response back from parents,” Martin said. “Over 60% told us that they didn’t feel comfortable sending kids back to school.” He added that the district is doing good considering they built something new from the ground up. Noxon is running buses daily to deliver breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the community and to pick up and drop off school work. “We are putting out so many more meals,” Martin said. “I think we are up to over 200 a day.”

While the Noxon district is still adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for coronavirus, they are also adding a little humor to students’ day. Martin and principal Rhonda Horner made a video for the students to let them know what life is like at the school without students there every day. The video can be viewed on the school’s website.

Plains School Board members met Monday and voted to continue off-side distance learning, and Trout Creek School met last week to vote on the same recommendation. “Upon an in depth discussion, the board concluded it can best ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and community by continuing the support of social distancing, and therefore, the continuation of offsite learning,” board chairman Mike Linderman wrote. “The school shall remain closed for in person instruction through the remainder of this school year, May 28, yet our staff will continue to work tirelessly to afford our students the best educational experience the situation will allow.”

Hot Springs Schools was scheduled to hold a special board meeting on Wednesday and Thompson Falls Schools met Tuesday to decide on how to complete the school year. The outcome of those meetings was not available prior to printing.