Sheriff's Log

Ambulance calls: Thompson Falls, 7; Plains, 7, Hot Springs, 1.

Monday, April 20

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Motorist assist, T. Falls.

Fire, Plains.

Property damage, criminal mischief, T. Falls.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Tuesday, April 21

Theft, Plains.

Trespass, Plains.

Other law violations, Plains.

Abandoned vehicle, Paradise.

Fire, Plains.

Juvenile runaway, Trout Creek.

Fire, T. Falls.

Fire, Noxon.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Wednesday, April 22

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Theft from motor vehicles, T. Falls.

Male swinging machete at senior center, Hot Springs.

Theft.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Child welfare, abuse, Trout Creek.

Juvenile will not participate in family night, Trout Creek.

Stalking, T. Falls.

Thursday, April 23

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Child welfare, abuse, T. Falls.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Child welfare, abuse.

Gun wound in possible accidental shooting, Trout Creek.

Fire, Plains.

Alarm, Plains.

Animal abuse, Lonepine.

Friday, April 24

Theft, Dixon.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Drugs, narcotics, T. Falls.

Intimidation, harassment, Hot Springs.

Nuisance complaints, Plains.

Fish and game, T. Falls.

Other law violations, Lonepine.

Saturday, April 25

Extra patrol request, Paradise.

Child welfare, abuse, T. Falls.

Coroner, Heron.

Mailboxes smashed, Noxon.

Theft, Camas.

Motorist assist.

Trespass, Plains.

Motorist assist, Dixon.

Child welfare, abuse, T. Falls.

Trespass, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Fish and game, T. Falls.

Sunday, April 26

Fire, Niarada.

Alarm, Plains.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains.

Privacy in communication, Plains.

Nuisance complaints, Plains.