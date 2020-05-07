ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Dave Coupal 

A typical April

April 2020 Weather Summary (Noxon / Bull River Junction)

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 7, 2020



April was very close to the typical April, except for an unusual April 1 evening and nighttime snowstorm that pushed the total snowfall for April to a record-setting 11.6”.

Spring snowstorms are not unusual but the 7.9” on April 1 night set a record for the day. The latest snowfall in this site’s records was 1.3” on May 22 of 2013.

Total moisture for this water-year (since October 1, 2019) is 23.06” compared to 27.39” average (16% below average).

Snow total for the water-year is 88.1” compared to 115.5” average (24% below normal). Poorman Creek SNOTEL site reports the snowpack is 76 inches (32.8 inches water equivalent), 21% above average.


 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/09/2020 15:28