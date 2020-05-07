A typical April

April 2020 Weather Summary (Noxon / Bull River Junction)

April was very close to the typical April, except for an unusual April 1 evening and nighttime snowstorm that pushed the total snowfall for April to a record-setting 11.6”.

Spring snowstorms are not unusual but the 7.9” on April 1 night set a record for the day. The latest snowfall in this site’s records was 1.3” on May 22 of 2013.

Total moisture for this water-year (since October 1, 2019) is 23.06” compared to 27.39” average (16% below average).

Snow total for the water-year is 88.1” compared to 115.5” average (24% below normal). Poorman Creek SNOTEL site reports the snowpack is 76 inches (32.8 inches water equivalent), 21% above average.