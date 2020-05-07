Forest Service working to open campgrounds

Lolo National Forest staff is working hard to reopen developed campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, or shortly after depending on current conditions. Additionally, rental facilities will begin a phased reopening on May 13 based on seasonal availability and facility conditions. Until then, developed campgrounds and rentals remain temporarily closed.

Recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect forest closures and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis.

“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment. Camping and recreating on the Lolo National Forest is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” said Carolyn Upton, Lolo National Forest Supervisor. “While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to their favorite recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

Those with existing cabin rental and lookout reservations through Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes. Please be aware that rentals and lookouts will not be cleaned between use. As in previous years, it is up to the individual renters to bring their own cleaning supplies, and to clean before and after use of the site.

Trails and trailheads remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

The Lolo National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by district and location, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo, call your local ranger station, follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook or Twitter.