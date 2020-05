Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden May 7, 2020



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Joshua Townsley, 45, stop sign violation, $85. Montana Highway Patrol Elisabeth Starr, 25, careless driving, $85. Shannon Pavlik, 50, day speeding, $20. Edward Jolma, 39, speeding in a restricted zone, $65. Erick Santos, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85. R...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.