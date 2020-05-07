ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

A broken system

 
  Share   Tweet 1 Comment

May 7, 2020



I am currently a teacher and coach employed by the Noxon School District. When I began my teaching career 14 years ago, I promised myself I’d always try to attack each day with vigor, excitement and a knowledge that I have an opportunity to positively impact a young mind. Countless educators a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Reader Comments
(1)

Log in to add your comment

brucehaflich writes:

Proud of Bart to stand up for what he believes in and what many people in Noxon believe in as well. The whole Board meeting was flawed by short notice to the public, and use of Zoom which greatly affected comments by the public.

05/06/2020, 6:17 pm

 
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/10/2020 15:54